Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya starrer Ishqan De Lekhe is finally turning the tables for Punjabi cinema. The romantic drama directed by Manvir Brar is set to emerge as the first Pollywood success in 2026. Scroll below for a detailed box office report after 19 days in India.

Ishqan De Lekhe Box Office Collection Day 19

After a lukewarm first week, the Punjabi drama picked up the momentum during the second weekend. The run has been steady since, inching closer to the 10 crore mark. According to Sacnilk, Ishqan De Lekhe earned 22 lakh on day 19.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 9.96 crore net. Including GST, the gross total stands at 11.75 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 3.80 crore

Week 2: 4.77 crore

Day 15: 21 lakh

Day 16: 35 lakh

Day 17: 39 lakh

Day 18: 22 lakh

Day 19: 22 lakh

Total: 9.96 crore

What is the budget of Ishqan De Lekhe?

Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya‘s film is reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. In 19 days, the makers have recovered 99.6% of the estimated investments. Today, it will officially enter the safe zone, garnering the success tag at the Indian box office.

It is to be noted that Punjabi cinema is yet to taste success in 2026. Previous big releases such as Bambukat 2, DSP Dev 2, and Viyaah Kartaare Da, among others, failed to impress audiences. Today, Ishqan De Lekhe will break the bad spell for Punjabi cinema.

Ishqan De Lekhe Box Office Summary Day 19

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 9.96 crore

Budget recovery: 99.6%

India gross: 11.75 crore

Overseas gross: 3.85 crore

Worldwide gross: 15.60 crore

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