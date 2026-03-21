Television beauty Isha Malviya made her theatrical debut with Ishqan De Lekhe. The romantic drama, released on March 6, 2026, is the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. How much has it earned in 15 days? Scroll below for a detailed box office update!
Ishqan De Lekhe Box Office Collection Day 15
According to Sacnilk, Ishqan De Lekhe earned 21 lakh on day 15. Gurnam Bhullar led romantic drama remained on similar lines as the 20 lakh garnered on the previous day. It is facing competition from Bambukat 2 and Viyaah Kartaare Da. The third weekend began on a slow note, but hopefully, it will benefit from the Saturday boost and the Eid holiday today.
The net box office collection in India has reached 8.78 crore net. Including GST, the gross total stands at 10.36 crore.
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Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:
- Week 1: 3.80 crore
- Week 2: 4.77 crore
- Day 15: 21 lakh
Total: 8.78 crore
Ishqan De Lekhe is yet to emerge as a box office success!
Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya‘s Punjabi romantic drama is reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. The makers have recovered 87.8% of the total investments. It must maintain a strong hold to enter the safe zone.
It’s the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026
Manvir Brar’s directorial has surpassed Bambukat 2 (6.18 crore) to emerge as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. All eyes are now on whether it can become the first film in the language this year to clock a double-digit lifetime.
Check out the top 3 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 (net collection):
- Ishqan De Lekhe: 8.78 crore
- Bambukat 2: 6.18 crore
- Viyaah Kartaare Da: 4.55 crore
Ishqan De Lekhe Box Office Summary Day 15
- Budget: 10 crore
- India net: 8.78 crore
- Budget recovery: 87.8%
- India gross: 10.36 crore
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