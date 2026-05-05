Dhanush’s Tamil heist action thriller Kara is in a tough spot at the Indian box office. Vignesh Raja’s directorial could not pass the first Monday test, dropping below the two crore mark. It is made on a humongous budget of 100 crore, which further amplifies the risks. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Kara Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Kara earned 1.8 crore net on day 5, including the Tamil and Telugu versions. It witnessed a 71% drop compared to 5 crore garnered on the first Sunday. There’s been a steady decline in collection, suggesting the audience has rejected the film.

The total box office collection in India reaches 25.15 crore net after 5 days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 29.67 crore. As mentioned earlier, Kara is made on a budget of 100 crore. It has only recovered 25% of the total investments so far. Mamitha Baiju co-starrer has emerged as a major disappointment.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net earnings):

Day 1 – 6.2 crore

Day 2 – 6.95 crore

Day 3 – 5.2 crore

Day 4 – 5 crore

Day 5 – 1.8 crore

Total – 25.15 crore

Aims to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026

Dhanush’s money-heist thriller was expected to cross the 50 crore mark during its extended opening weekend. However, that is far from the case as it has earned only half of that mark. Kara is currently the 7th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. It may take some time to beat With Love (30.72 crore) and enter the top 5.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossers of Tamil cinema in 2026 ( India net collection):

Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Company: 42.82 crore With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore Kara: 25.15 crore (5 days) Mankatha re-release: 12.33 crore Vaa Vaathiyaar: 8.59 crore Happy Raj: 6.54 crore

Kara Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 25.15 crore

Budget recovery: 25%

India gross: 29.67 crore

Overseas gross: 9.65 crore

Worldwide gross: 39.32 crore

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