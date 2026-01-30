The re-release of Mankatha has emerged as a massive success, although it underperformed a bit after a smashing start. Yesterday, the film completed its one-week run in theaters and posted a strong total on the board. Backed by solid numbers from the Tamil market, the film grossed almost 14 crore worldwide, ranking as the third-highest opening week among Kollywood re-releases. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Mankatha re-release earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

The Tamil action thriller was re-released in theaters on January 23. Being one of the most demanded reruns from Ajith Kumar fans, the film exploded on its opening day. After a couple of days, it saw bigger drops than expected, yet it minted an overall solid sum. In India, it has earned 10.6 crore net so far, including day 7’s 26 lakh. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 12.5 crore gross. Overseas, it has underperformed, earning 1.3 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 7-day worldwide box office collection is 13.8 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 10.6 crores

India gross – 12.5 crores

Overseas gross – 1.3 crores

Worldwide gross – 13.8 crores

Registers the 3rd biggest opening week

With 13.8 crores coming in 7 days, Mankatha has recorded the third-biggest opening week among Kollywood re-releases globally. It stayed below Rajinikanth‘s Padayappa (16 crores).

Take a look at the highest opening week grossers among Kollywood re-releases globally:

Ghilli – 20 crores Padayappa – 16 crores Mankatha – 13.8 crores Sachein – 10.25 crores

More about the film

Mankatha was written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. It also featured Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, and others. It was produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri and Vivek Rathnavel under the banner of Cloud Nine Movies. It was reportedly made on a budget of 24 crores. The film was originally released on August 31, 2011.

During the original run, the film earned 74.25 crore gross at the worldwide box office, with 59.95 crores from India and 14.3 crores from the overseas market.

