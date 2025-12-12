Jailer 2 is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of 2026. In fact, it won’t be an overstatement if we say that it’s one of the highly anticipated Tamil films in recent times, and carries the potential to break almost every existing record. It brings back Rajinikanth in his much-loved character of Muthuvel Pandian, and whenever he comes up with the film next year, it’s going to be a blast at the Indian box office. Additionally, with this upcoming magnum opus, Rajini is poised to become the only Tamil star to cross a major milestone on day 1 thrice.

The upcoming action drama serves as a sequel to Jailer (2023). The first installment was a huge success, grossing over 600 crores globally. After a theatrical run, the film gained traction through OTT viewings. Crossing regional boundaries, the film gained popularity nationwide. This has naturally built the solid pre-release hype for the sequel on a pan-India scale.

Jailer aims to register a record start for a Tamil film in India

While Jailer 2 is expected to explode in Tamil Nadu, it is also expected to receive strong support from other southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala. Even in the Hindi belt, the film is likely to open with good numbers if it enjoys a solo release. So, the biggest Kollywood opening is locked, and the net collection at the Indian box office on day 1 might cross 70 crores.

Rajinikanth targets a major opening-day milestone for the third time

In addition to Jailer 2 registering the record start for a Tamil film, Rajinikanth will also make history on the opening day. For those who don’t know, two films of Thalaiva have crossed 60 crore net on their opening days. In 2018, 2.0 opened at 60.25 crore net. This year, Coolie smashed 65 crore net on day 1.

Now, with Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will become the only Tamil star to touch the 60 crore mark at the Indian box office thrice on the opening day. Apart from him, Thalapathy Vijay has delivered the 60 crore net opening once with Leo. With Jana Nayagan, he could have tried to get close to the mark, but it now looks impossible, considering the Sankranti competition in the Telugu market.

