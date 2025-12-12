After Coolie, Rajinikanth returns to the big screen to entertain the audience, and this time, he has arrived with a re-release. Yes, his old cult classic film, Padayappa, has been re-released in theaters, and fans have welcomed it wholeheartedly. Considering the craze of re-releases, the film was expected to enjoy a decent to good response in the advance booking stage, but in actuality, it has exceeded all expectations. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

The Tamil action drama was originally released on April 10, 1999. Back then, it received mixed reviews from critics and was described as a rehash of old Rajini movies. However, for fans, it was described as a perfect cinematic treat. In contrast to the reviews, the film received favorable reactions from the audience, resulting in a long theatrical run. According to reports, it enjoyed a 100-day run in over 80 theaters. Overall, it was a big box office success, and over the years, it gained cult status.

Padayappa returns to theaters after 25 years

Now, 25 years later, the 4K version of Padayappa has been re-released in theaters today, on the big occasion of Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday. It also celebrates Thalaiva’s 50 years in cinema. The film has witnessed a grand re-release with a show count of 1,292 across the country. Backed by the swag and charisma of Thalaiva, the film sold tickets like hotcakes and made history in advance booking for re-releases in Tamil Nadu.

Padayappa makes history in Tamil Nadu!

Before the first show started, Padayappa re-release sold a whopping 99.8K tickets for day 1 in Tamil Nadu, grossing a historic 1.33 crores. With this, the film has recorded the highest opening-day pre-sales for a re-release in the state. It surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Sachein, which grossed 1.25 crores through day 1 advance booking.

Speaking about the total bookings at the Indian box office, the Rajinikanth starrer has sold 1.11 lakh tickets for the opening day. In terms of collection, it has grossed 1.53 crores through day 1 pre-sales. By the end of the day, the film is expected to pull off a record collection among Tamil re-releases.

