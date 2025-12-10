Rajinikanth’s 1999 film Padayappa continues to be one of the cherished movies in Tamil cinema, but it has never been made available on any streaming service. Fans have asked about this for years, and now the superstar has provided a straightforward explanation. Now, the film is set to re-release in theaters on December 12, coinciding with Rajinikanth’s birthday.

Rajinikanth’s Decision To Hold Back Padayappa’s Digital Rights

Recently, Rajinikanth spoke about his long association with the film and the thought behind his decision. As per OTT Play, He said, “I had produced the film and did not sell it to any OTT or satellite. It is because the film has to be watched in theaters and celebrated by people.”

He added, “There are many ways to earn money; this was something I did not want to do despite getting a lot of offers. Except for the satellite rights, I did not want to sell its digital rights.” Rajinikanth explained that he produced Padayappa himself and even wrote the story, even though he did not place his name in the credits.

Since it was his personal project, he wanted to preserve its theatrical value. He also said he kept the film aside for this moment because he wanted it to return to cinemas during his 50-year journey in the industry. This re-release arrives exactly 25 years after the film first premiered in theaters in 1999.

Why Padayappa Holds A Special Place

In his statement, Rajinikanth reflected on his collaboration with director KS Ravikumar. Described Padayappa as a significant landmark in his career. The movie starred Sivaji Ganesan, Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Manivannan, and Abbas, with the soundtrack created by AR Rahman. The acting, music, and iconic moments made the film a cultural sensation.

This December 12, Padayappa returns to cinemas as part of Rajinikanth’s birthday celebrations, with a special poster marking his 50 years in cinema. The re-release gives fans a chance to relive one of his most iconic films the way it was originally meant to be enjoyed.

Check out the full video of Rajinikanth below:

