The excitement around Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups just got bigger, and the countdown has officially kicked off for its big release. With exactly 100 days left for the worldwide release on March 19, 2026, the makers didn’t miss the chance to treat fans with something striking and conversation-worthy. This update has only added more fuel to the buzz surrounding one of the most anticipated films of 2026.

Yash’s Rugged, Bloody, And Mysterious Look Takes Over

To heighten the excitement, the team revealed a powerful new poster featuring Rocking Star Yash in a gritty and intense avatar. The poster shows the actor in a bloody bathtub, flaunting his chiselled biceps and a body full of tattoos that reflect a savage charm. Although his face remains hidden, the streak of light falling across his frame gives a mysterious vibe, teasing a character that is dark, layered, and extremely intriguing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Toxic arrives at a perfect time, releasing during a major festive period that aligns with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid, giving the film a powerful four-day holiday box-office push. Trade experts already expect a roaring opening.

A Strong Technical Team Brings Global Vision

Along with the poster, the makers also announced the core technicians behind the film. The cinematography is led by National Award winner Rajeev Ravi, while the music is composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his previous collaboration with Yash on KGF. Ujwal Kulkarni oversees the editing, and TP Abid is in charge of production design. Bringing an international touch, Hollywood action director JJ Perry—celebrated for his work on John Wick, along with National award-winning action director Anbariv, has crafted some of the film’s most significant action sequences.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, who has also co-written the script with Yash, Toxic has been shot in English and Kannada and will be dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and more. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash, the film promises a fresh world with a never-before-seen style and storytelling approach.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: From Mammootty To Mohanlal: December Holds Huge Significance For Mollywood As Big Stars Bring Some Highly Anticipated Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News