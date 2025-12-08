Zee5 taps into a thought-provoking territory with its latest Tamil original, Heartiley Battery, a romantic sci-fi drama that blends science, emotions, unexpected connections, and heartfelt moments. The series doesn’t just tell a love story—it questions the fundamentals of how love is perceived and experienced. Premiering on December 16, Heartiley Battery promises a heartwarming yet conceptually daring approach to relationships in the modern age.

Written and directed by Sadasivam Senthil Rajan, the series presents a unique perspective on modern-day love – one that challenges the boundaries between logic and emotion. The show features cast Guru Lakshman and Padine Kumar playing Sid and Sofia, respectively.

The trailer of the Tamil Zee5 Original was unveiled a while ago, and it was launched by Vijay Anothony and Aju Varghese. Heartiley Battery, a romantic sci-fi series, is set to premiere on Tamil Zee5 on December 16, giving audiences a fresh twist in the romance genre.

Heartiley Battery: A Love Story Where Logic Meets The Heart

Heartiley Battery follows the journey of Sofia, a brilliant science enthusiast who has always believed that love is nothing more than a mix of biology and chemistry. After witnessing fractured relationships around her – including her own parents’- she becomes determined to remove ambiguity from love. At just 16, she dreams of inventing a device that can scientifically measure love’s authenticity. Years later, at 24, Sofia finally succeeds – only to meet Sid, a comic writer who thinks her invention is absurd. A playful journey that asks one timeless question, can science ever decode the language of the heart?

Cast Opens Up About Heartiley Battery

Guru Lakshman, who plays Sid, describes the role as a blend of vulnerability, humor, and warmth. He said, “Sid is a character who believes deeply in emotions, instinct, and the magic of love. Playing him allowed me to explore vulnerability and humour in equal measure. Heartiley Battery is not just a love story; it’s a journey of understanding what the heart truly wants, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness it.”

Padine Kumar shares her connection with her character, saying, “Sofia is a character I instantly connected with – driven, brilliant, and someone who believes she can understand love scientifically. But beneath her confidence lies someone afraid of emotional instability. Playing her was both challenging and fulfilling. ”

Heartiley Battery Trailer

