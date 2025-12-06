Nivin Pauly’s first rodeo in the web series world was announced in 2023 by JioHotstar, which was then known as Disney Plus Hotstar. The shoot for the series wrapped up by mid-2024 under the direction of writer-filmmaker P. R. Arun. Later that year, the series was screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

From that point onward, news feeds were filled with reports claiming that the OTT release was just around the corner. Every few months, a new release date would emerge, only to pass without the series actually being released.

However, after a year of anticipation, the wait is finally over. The series is set to arrive on our screens in December 2025, and JioHotstar has officially confirmed the release date.

Pharma Release Date & OTT Platforms To Watch

Pharma is releasing on JioHotstar on December 19, 2025. Besides the original Malayalam version, it has also been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and Telugu. This has been officially confirmed by JioHotstar.

Plot Of Pharma

Pharma has an interesting plot that highlights the corruption in the pharmaceutical industry. KP Vinod, played by Nivin Pauly, begins as a novice medical representative who struggles to meet his sales targets and is under constant pressure. Then comes a breakthrough. A new pill he promotes suddenly becomes a massive success, transforming his fortunes.

However, that success comes at a dark cost: human lives. When Vinod discovers the truth, he decides to take a stand against the malpractice rooted within the industry.

Cast & Crew

Written and directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, the series stars Nivin Pauly, Narain, Rajit Kapoor, Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhil Ramachandran, Sruthy Jayan, Veena Nandakumar, and Faizah Mariam. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, with cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Sreejith Sarang. The series is produced by Krishnan Sethukumar under the banner of Movie Mill Entertainment.

Watch the trailer of Pharma:

