Jio Hotstar

Dies Irae (Malayalam) – December 5, 2025

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film stars Pranav Mohanlal as a wealthy playboy who disappears from his ex-girlfriend’s life after she becomes clingy and starts demanding marriage. Unexpectedly, she takes her own life. When he visits her home to offer his condolences, he secretly pockets a small hair clip. That one act triggers a chain of events he never saw coming, forcing him to leave behind his old lifestyle, at least for a while.

The Bad Guys 2 (English) – December 1, 2025

The Bad Guys are back: Mr. Wolf, Mr. Shark, Ms. Tarantula, Mr. Piranha, and Mr. Snake. Now they are trying to be good, or at least they are doing their best. But a series of thefts matching the exact modus operandi of the old Bad Guys has been taking place, making them the prime suspects. How can they prove their innocence? Who is really behind these crimes, and why would someone want to frame them?

Prime Video

Oh. What. Fun. (English) – December 3, 2025

Moms make Christmas magical. They do everything behind the scenes so their children can enjoy the holidays, yet they rarely receive the appreciation they deserve. One day, when the protagonist is left behind by her children and her husband, she decides to take a road trip. Her final destination is a reality TV show she has always wanted to be a part of.

Netflix

The Girlfriend (Telugu) – December 5, 2025

In The Girlfriend, Bhooma Devi, a postgraduate student, becomes romantically involved with Vikram, a boy who is narcissistic, emotionally abusive, controlling, and possessive. He gaslights her at every turn. Her single father is also not much better when it comes to supporting her emotional well-being. Ultimately, the film tells the story of her attempt to survive and navigate this difficult period in her life.

Stephen (Tamil) – December 5, 2025

This psychological investigative thriller follows a serial killer who suddenly surrenders and confesses to his crimes. He claims to have murdered nine girls in six months. But why did he turn himself in? What made him decide to end this life of violence? Was he working alone, or is he trying to protect someone? And most importantly, is he planning something bigger? Could this surrender be nothing more than a clever misdirection?

The Abandons (English) – December 4, 2025

A violent Western drama series set in 1854, where two families are led by strong matriarchs. One family is determined to seize the land of the other, while the other refuses to give it up without a fight. What follows is a brutal conflict filled with bloodshed, grief, and relentless tension. In this world, right and wrong mean nothing, and law and order hold no power. The only thing that matters is the land and who ultimately controls it.

Jay Kelly (English) – December 5, 2025

Jay Kelly is a superstar, and even at his advanced age, he remains active and popular. But his daughter is leaving home and moving to France. Jay and his manager decide to take a road trip across France to reach her. Along the way, Jay goes through moments of self-discovery and begins to question the true meaning of his life and career.

My Secret Santa (English) – December 3, 2025

A holiday-themed romantic comedy about a single mother with financial troubles who takes on a job as a Santa Claus in a luxury ski resort. With help from her friends, she disguises herself as an elderly man to match the look of a classic Santa. At the same time, she and the resort manager find themselves in the early stages of a budding relationship.

Sony Liv

Kuttram Purindhavan (Tamil) – December 5, 2025

A crime thriller web series about Bhaskar, a man facing two major problems. His son is suffering from an illness, and he needs money for the treatment, but he cannot get a loan because he is close to retirement. On top of this financial struggle, another issue arises. One night, a father arrives at Bhaskar’s home carrying his daughter in his arms and begging for help. At first, Bhaskar tells him to take her to a doctor or a hospital, but he reluctantly agrees to examine her. Later, the child goes missing, and Bhaskar becomes connected to the case. At the very least, he knows something about her disappearance.

Zee5

The Great Pre-Wedding Show (Telugu) – December 5, 2025

A small town wedding photographer lands a job with a wealthy client to handle their pre-wedding photos and videos. But after the shoot, the storage device containing all the visuals goes missing. His desperate attempts to recover it before the client finds out form the core of the film.

