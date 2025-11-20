The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in the lead roles, managed to make headlines after a couple of days of its theatrical release, but unfortunately, the picture isn’t the same at the Indian box office. Despite grabbing attention due to its bold concept, the film failed to attract the expected footfall to theaters. In its 13-day theatrical run so far, the romantic drama has amassed an underwhelming collection, and there’s no sign of improvement. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood romantic drama was theatrically released on November 7. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the feedback is mostly favorable. Such a response has helped maintain a steady pace, but unfortunately, it isn’t enough to make the film a winner.

How much did The Girlfriend earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, The Girlfriend has earned 45 lakh on its second Wednesday, day 13. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 16.95 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic total stands at 20 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 11.3 crores

Day 8 – 1 crore

Day 9 – 1.6 crores

Day 10 – 1.6 crores

Day 11 – 50 lakh

Day 12 – 50 lakh

Day 13 – 45 lakh

Total – 16.95 crores

Heading towards a failure

Reportedly, The Girlfriend was made on a budget of 42 crores. Against such a cost, it must earn 42 crore net to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. As of now, the film has earned 16.95 crores, thus recovering 40.35% of the budget. From its current position, it must earn another 25.05 crores, which is completely out of reach.

The romantic drama will be able to recover over 50% of its budget but will fail to recoup the entire budget. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it is on track to secure a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

