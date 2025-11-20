Prabhas fans in North America (USA and Canada) are in for a treat as the advance booking for The Raja Saab will open in the first week of December. The makers took to social media with a power-packed announcement, urging fans to “clear the path” because Rebel Star is arriving — and the excitement is already electric. Touted as one of the biggest horror-fantasy spectacles, the film has already become a talking point across fan circles.

The Raja Saab’s Advance Booking In North America Will Begin Soon!

The film, headlined by Prabhas in a never-before-seen avatar, has been steadily building anticipation with its intriguing promos, big-scale visuals, and mass energy. With North America being one of Prabhas’ strongest overseas markets, pre-sales are expected to witness massive traction. As officially announced, the advance booking will begin on December 4.

Clear the path… REBEL STAR is arriving 🔥#TheRajaSaab North America Bookings open DECEMBER 4th ❤️ Let’s take the box office by storm on JAN 8th 💥#Prabhas @DirectorMaruthi @peoplemediafcy @rajasaabmovie pic.twitter.com/Rz67KJqCfA — Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) November 19, 2025

Adding to the buzz is the impressive ensemble cast and the film’s visually striking trailer, which offers a glimpse into its haunting world, larger-than-life action, and Prabhas’ magnetic screen presence. With the excitement already peaking, the team has urged fans to “take the box office by storm on JAN 8th,” hinting at early premieres and special shows that are likely to amplify the frenzy ahead of its worldwide rollout.

More About The Film

Directed and written by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. It is slated to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 9. The North American premieres will take place on January 8.

