Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has turned into a rage at the box office. The mythological epic stands at a net collection of 620.16 crore in India. The film, in fact, has nailed a record that is impossible to be touched by any South Indian franchise in the upcoming months at least!

Most Profitable South Indian Franchise

With two films, Rishab Shetty has delivered the most profitable South Indian franchise at the box office, surpassing all the major franchises, including Pushpa, Baahubali, and KGF!

Kantara Franchise Profit

With two films – Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1, the total ROI% for Rishab Shetty’s epic mythological franchise stands at a massive 558.7%. While Kantara was made on a budget of 16 crore, it churned out 309 crore at the box office, with a profit of 293 crore. Kantara Chapter 1 has churned out a profit of 495.16 crore in 46 days against a budget of 125 crore, and a net collection of 620.16 crore.

Check out where the major other South Indian franchises stand, with their cumulative profit.

Pushpa Franchise Box Office Summary

Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa franchise, with two films, is the least profitable among the four major franchises. The major reason is the budget of this franchise. Pushpa: The Rise was mounted on a budget of 150 crore and earned 267.5 crore. Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rule earned 1265.97 crore.

Check out the cumulative box office summary of Allu Arjun’s action franchise, helmed by Sukumar.

Pushpa Franchise Budget: 650 crore

Pushpa Franchise Collection: 1533.47 crore

Pushpa Franchise Profit: 883.47 crore

Pushpa Franchise ROI%: 135.92%

Baahubali Franchise Box Office Summary

Next in line is the Baahubali franchise. The two parts were mounted on a budget of 180 crore and 250 crore, and they churned out a net collection of 418 crore and 1021 crore, respectively, in India.

Check out the cumulative box office summary of SS Rajamouli’s period drama franchise, starring Prabhas.

Baahubali Franchise Budget: 430 crore

Baahubali Franchise Collection: 1439 crore

Baahubali Franchise Profit: 1009 crore

Baahubali Franchise ROI%: 234.65%

KGF Franchise Box Office Summary

Rishab Shetty dethroned Yash’s KGF Franchise at the box office, which was the most profitable South Indian franchise. The two parts were mounted on a budget of 80 crore and 100 crore, and they churned out a net collection of 186 crore and 856 crore, respectively, in India.

KGF Franchise Budget: 180 crore

KGF Franchise Collection: 1042 crore

KGF Franchise Profit: 862 crore

KGF Franchise ROI%: 478.89%

Kantara Franchise Box Office Summary

Rishab Shetty rules the throne with a massive profit cumulatively with the two Kantara films. Check out the cumulative box office summary of the franchise.

Kantara Franchise Budget: 141 crore

Kantara Franchise Collection: 928.77 crore

Kantara Franchise Profit: 787.7 crore

Pushpa Franchise ROI%: 558.7%

