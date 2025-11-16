Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ikk Kudi officially begins its record-breaking spree at the box office! The romantic comedy was feared to end up as a losing affair. But with a good word-of-mouth in the first week, it has turned the tables, and how! Amarajit Singh Saron’s directorial has now emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 16 report!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 16

The third week began with rock-solid momentum, and Dharma Productions’ film is expected to showcase a good jump on Saturday and Sunday. As per Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi added 20 lakhs to the kitty. It witnessed a minimal growth of 33% compared to 15 lakhs garnered on the third Friday. But that’s enough to achieve new milestones!

The overall box office collection in India has surged to 3.85 crores after 16 days. Shehnaaz Gill starrer is reportedly mounted on a budget of 5 crores. It has recovered 77% of its estimated cost and is on track to achieve the breakeven point. Including taxes, its gross total currently stands at 4.54 crores.

Check out the revised box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Day 15: 15 lakhs

Day 16: 20 lakhs

Total: 3.85 crores

Emerges as the 9th highest Punjabi grosser of 2025

On the third Saturday, Ikk Kudi was expected to beat Mr & Mrs 420 Again and officially enter the top 10 Punjabi grossers of 2025. But it surprised us, yet again. Shehnaaz Gill’s production also left behind Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya and emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year.

Today, it will easily cross Badnaam (3.95 crores) and steal the 8th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Ikk Kudi – 3.85 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores

Mr & Mrs 420 Again (3.77 crores) is now out of the top 10.

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 16

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 3.85 crores

India gross: 4.54 crores

Budget recovery: 77%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1: Will Kriti Sanon Starrer Beat Crew & Enter Her Top 5 Highest Openers Of All Time?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News