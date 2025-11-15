Shehnaaz Gill made her debut as a producer with the romantic comedy, Ikk Kudi, which released in theatres on October 31, 2025. Amarjit Singh Saron’s production is now steadily moving towards achieving success. But before that, it will dethrone Mr & Mrs 420 Again from the top 10 Punjabi grossers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 15 updates!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 15

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi added 13 lakhs to its kitty on day 15. After a steady hold for the last two days, it witnessed a drop of 28% due to the mid-week blues. There’s little to worry about as the third weekend has started, and it is sure to witness a boost, given the positive word of mouth.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 3.66 crore net after 15 days. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 4.31 crores. The Punjabi romantic comedy was made on a reported budget of 5 crores. In over two weeks, it has recovered 73.2% of the estimated cost. Hopefully, with good growth during the third weekend, Ikk Kudi will hit its breakeven target.

Check out the box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.91 crores

Day 15: 13 lakhs

Total: 3.66 crores

Battle against Mr & Mrs 420 Again begins!

Ikk Kudi is swiftly moving towards its official entry into the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. The first target is to surpass Mr & Mrs 420 Again, which accumulated 3.77 crores in its lifetime. Shehnaaz Gill starrer only needs 11 lakhs more to achieve the milestone, which will be comfortably unlocked today!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores Mr & Mrs 420 Again – 3.77 crores

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 15

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 3.66 crores

India gross: 4.31 crores

Budget recovery: 73.2%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 15: Just 31 Lakhs More & Zubeen Garg’s Film Will Hit A New Feat For Assamese Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News