Zubeen Garg starrer Roi Roi Binale refuses to slow down at the box office. It is already the highest-grossing Assamese film in history, but continues to achieve new milestones. The musical romantic drama is now only 31 lakhs away from setting a new benchmark. Scroll below for the day 15 collection!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 15

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale earned 74 lakhs on day 15. It is maintaining an impressive hold amid the mid-week blues with only an 11% drop compared to 83 lakhs earned on the second Thursday. It has witnessed one of the widest releases in Assamese cinema and is making the most of the opportunity.

The net box office collection in India reaches 19.69 crores after 15 days. Including GST, the gross total comes to around 23.23 crores. Roi Roi Binale was mounted on a budget of only 5 crores. In over two weeks, it has registered profits of 294% and has emerged as the most profitable Assamese film of 2025.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Day 15: 74 lakhs

Total: 19.69 crores

Gearing up for a new milestone!

Roi Roi Binale is the highest-grossing Assamese film in history. It is the only film in the language to cross the 15 crore net mark. The best is yet to come, as with 31 lakhs more in the kitty, Zubeen Garg‘s film will become the first and only movie to hit the 20 crore mark in net collection. Exciting times ahead!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 15)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 19.69 crores

India gross: 23.23 crores

ROI: 294%

Verdict: Super-Hit

