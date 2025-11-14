Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has officially concluded its box office run. It emerged as the third highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 along with clocking several other milestones in its lifetime. Scroll below for the worldwide closing collection!

How much did Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earn in India?

According to the final update, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari wrapped up its domestic lifetime at 70.17 crore net. It witnessed a 43-day-long run in theatres and fought many obstacles in its lifetime, including Thamma and Jolly LLB 3, among others. Including taxes, the gross total concludes at 82.80 crores in India.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 44 crores (8 days)

Week 2: 15.88 crores

Week 3: 6.73 crores

Week 4: 2.58 crores

Week 5: 93 lakhs

Week 6: 5 lakhs

Total: 70.17 crores

A good overseas run!

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor also built a considerable fan following at the overseas box office. Their romantic comedy accumulated 25.31 crore gross at the international box office. It outperformed many Bollywood biggies like Sky Force (15 crores) and Son Of Sardaar 2 (9.75 crores), among others.

Crosses 100 crores worldwide!

While Param Sundari missed the century by a few crores, Janhvi Kapoor finally unlocked the 100 crore club worldwide with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in 2025. Shashank Khaitan’s directorial amassed 108.11 crore gross globally.

It is Janhvi Kapoor’s 2nd highest grosser globally after Dhadak (112.98 crores). However, the romantic comedy failed to enter Varun Dhawan’s top 10 worldwide grossers as it needed a minimum of 109.10 crores to beat Student Of The Year and enter the list.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari scored 5 big milestones in its box office lifetime:

Third highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 (after Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat). Varun Dhawan’s 9th highest-grossing film domestically. Janhvi Kapoor’s third highest-grossing film in India (after Devara and Dhadak). Janhvi Kapoor’s #2 Bollywood grosser worldwide. Shashank Khaitan’s 4th highest-grossing film in India.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office (Closing Collection)

India net – 70.17 crores

India gross – 82.80 crores

Overseas gross – 25.31 crores

Worldwide gross – 108.11 crores

