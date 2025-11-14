The romantic horror comedy Thamma has crossed the 155 crore mark at the Indian box office. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is battling against multiple competitors but continues to achieve new milestones with every passing day. It has now crossed the lifetime collection of Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani. Scroll below for the day 24 update!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 24

According to estimates, Thamma garnered 41 lakhs on day 24. It suffered a slight dip from 50 lakhs earned on the fourth Wednesday. The journey is going to get challenging starting today as De De Pyaar De 2 has arrived in cinemas. It is now to be seen how Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial fares amid the reduction of screen count.

The overall earnings in India surge to 155.29 crore net after 24 days, which is approximately 183.24 crores in gross earnings. Ayushmann Khurrana is setting new benchmarks at the box office as Thamma is his highest-grossing film of all time domestically.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown:

Week 1: 123.25 crores

Week 2: 26.35 crores

Week 3: 5.69 crores

Total: 155.29 crores

Axes Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani & more Hindi grossers!

In 24 days of its theatrical run, Thamma has emerged as the 64th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It has achieved the mark by surpassing Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani (153.30 crores) and Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal (154.30 crores).

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s romantic horror comedy is now aiming to surpass Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 158.50 crores.

Thamma Box Office Summary (24 days)

India net: 155.29 crores

India gross: 183.24 crores

Overseas gross: 26.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 209.49 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

