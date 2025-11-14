Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic comedy Ikk Kudi is stealing hearts all across the nation. New shows are being introduced in several cities to accommodate the demand of cine-goers. Amarjit Singh Saron’s directorial has recovered over 70% of its reported budget. It is now all set to unlock two big milestones. Scroll below for the day 14 box office update!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 14

According to Sacnilk, Dharma Productions‘ distributed Ikk Kudi added 18 lakhs to the kitty on day 14. Despite the mid-week blues, it maintained a rock-steady hold, earning moolah on similar lines as the previous day. There’s little competition at the ticket windows, and the Punjabi comedy is making the most of the opportunity, showcasing a strong trend with every passing day.

The net box office collection in India reaches 3.53 crores after 14 days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 4.16 crores. Shehnaaz Gill starrer is now chasing the domestic lifetime of Mr & Mrs 420 Again (3.77 crore net) to emerge as the 10th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It will hopefully achieve the milestone today, as it only needs 24 lakhs more in the kitty.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.91 crores

Total: 3.53 crores

Ikk Kudi will soon emerge as a success!

Shehnaaz Gill‘s production is reportedly mounted at a cost of 5 crores. In two weeks, the makers have recovered 70.6% of its estimated budget. The Punjabi romantic comedy needs to earn 1.47 crores to cross the breakeven point and emerge as a box office success. That feat should be achieved before the end of the third weekend.

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 14

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 3.53 crores

India gross: 4.16 crores

Budget recovery: 70.6%

