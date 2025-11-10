Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ikk Kudi is rewriting its fate at the Indian box office. The opening weekend seemed worrisome with limited footfalls, but the word-of-mouth grew and how! The Punjabi romantic comedy has now recorded its biggest day so far, and recovered a chunk of its budget. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi earned 66 lakhs on day 10. It enjoyed an 83% jump in collection compared to 36 lakhs earned on the second Saturday. With that, Amarjit Singh Saron’s also recoded its biggest single day at the Indian box office so far.

The overall earnings in the domestic circuit reach 2.80 crore net, which is approximately 3.30 crores in gross collection. Ikk Kudi is made on a reported budget of 5 crores. In only 10 days, the makers have recovered 50% of the investments. There’s been a complete turnaround at the box office, and it will be interesting to see whether Shehnaaz Gill starrer achieves the success tag in its lifetime.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 12 lakhs

Day 2: 20 lakhs

Day 3: 28 lakhs

Day 4: 15 lakhs

Day 5: 30 lakhs

Day 6: 36 lakhs

Day 7: 21 lakhs

Day 8: 16 lakhs

Day 9: 36 lakhs

Day 10: 66 lakhs

Total: 2.80 crores

Will it enter the top 10 Punjabi grossers of 2025?

Ikk Kudi needs only 35% growth in box office collection to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. The first target is to surpass Mr & Mrs 420 Again (3.77 crores) and gain the last spot. That could be easily done with a good momentum during the second week. Time will tell where Shehnaaz Gill starrer eventually lands in its theatrical journey.

Take a look at the top 10 Punjabi grossers of 2025 (India net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores Mr & Mrs 420 Again – 3.77 crores

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 10

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 2.80 crores

India gross: 3.30 crores

Budget recovery: 56%

