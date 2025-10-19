Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer Nikka Zaildar 4 has slowed down due to the mixed word-of-mouth. It isn’t a match compared to the success of its predecessors. But the romantic comedy has managed to surpass Dakuaan Da Munda 3 at the Indian box office and emerge as the 3rd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 17 update!

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Collection Day 17

The weekend has arrived with the much-needed boost. As per Sacnilk, Nikka Zaildar 4 earned 12 lakhs on day 17. It showcased a 33% jump in box office collection compared to 9 lakhs earned on the previous day. The domestic total surges to 4.87 crore net, which is approximately 5.74 crores in gross total!

Simerjit Singh’s directorial is reportedly mounted at a budget of 4 crores. It is already a box office success, but it must earn double the investment to gain the ‘hit’ verdict. That looks like a challenging feat despite the Diwali holidays, since the daily earnings have dropped to the vicinity of ten lakhs.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 3.67 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 99 lakhs

Day 16: 9 lakhs

Day 17: 12 lakhs

Total: 4.87 crores

Nikka Zaildar 4 beats Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer has now officially entered the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. It has surpassed Dakuaan Da Munda 3, which had collected 4.66 crores in its lifetime.

The next aim, Guru Nanak Jahaz (5.95 crores), looks out of reach.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net earnings):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Summary Day 17

India Net Collection: 4.87 crores

India Gross Collection: 5.74 crores

Budget: 4 crores

ROI: 21.75%

Verdict: Success

