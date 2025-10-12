Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer Nikka Zaildar 4 opened to mixed reviews on October 2, 2025. The romantic comedy has still managed to emerge as a box office success. That’s not, it is also now the 7th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Nikka Zaildar 4 earned 20 lakhs on day 10. Despite the second Saturday boost, it showcased only 25% growth compared to 16 lakhs earned on the previous day. The mixed word-of-mouth is visibly impacting the footfalls, but the low budget is a big boon!

The overall box office collection reaches 4.03 crore net in India after 10 days. Nikka Zaildar 4 is reportedly mounted at a budget of 4 crores. It has safely achieved the breakeven stage and emerged as a box office success. However, to attain the hit verdict, it must earn double the investments, as per Koimoi’s parameters. Including taxes, the gross total concludes at 4.75 crores.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 3.67 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 16 lakhs

Day 10: 20 lakhs

Total: 4.03 crores

Beats Badnaam among top 10 Pollywood grossers!

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic comedy has achieved another milestone at the box office. It has surpassed Badnaam (3.95 crores) to emerge as the 7th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Today, it will comfortably leave behind Phaphey Kuttniyan (4.08 crores) and steal the 6th place.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net earnings):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 4.03 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores Mr & Mrs 420 Again – 3.77 crores

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Summary Day 10

India Net Collection: 4.03 crores

India Gross Collection: 4.75 crores

Budget: 4 crores

Budget recovery: 95.75%

Overseas gross: 1.50 crores*

Worldwide Gross Collection: 6.01 crores

Verdict: Success

*as per the last official update.

