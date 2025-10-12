The massive success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is roaring loud at the box office. It is the only Malayalam film in history to have entered the 300 crore club worldwide. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s dark fantasy superhero flick now has the opportunity to emerge as the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 globally. Scroll below for the day 45 updates!

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection (India)

According to Sacnilk, Dulquer Salmaan’s production added 31 lakhs to the kitty on the 7th Saturday. It witnessed a fantastic growth compared to 13 lakhs earned on the previous day, courtesy of the weekend boost. The net earnings in India stand at 155.25 crores.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is made at an estimated cost of 30 crores. In 45 days, it has registered whopping returns of 125.25 crores, emerging as the most profitable Malayalam film of 2025 and one of the most profitable Indian films this year.

Inching closer to Housefull 5 worldwide!

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film has joined the leagues of Mahavatar Narsimha, Saiyaara, and other biggies by entering the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It currently ranks #8 but is closer to surpassing Housefull 5, which concluded its global lifetime at 304.12 crore gross.

Lokah Chapter 1 has already accumulated 302.49 crores gross worldwide. It now only needs 1.63 crore to beat Akshay Kumar‘s murder mystery comedy and steal the7th spot.

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 549.81 crores Coolie: 516.93 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 302.49 crores OG: 289.56 crores L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (45 days)

India net: 155.25 crores

India gross: 183.19 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 417.5%

Overseas gross: 119.30 crores

Worldwide gross: 302.49 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Day 9: Becomes 8th Highest Punjabi Grosser Of 2025, Success Tag Loading!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News