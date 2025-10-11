Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. It has successfully completed 44 days in theatres and broken a string of records. The Malayalam dark fantasy surperhero flick has now surpassed L2: Empuraan to register the second-highest footfalls of all time for a South film in the UAE. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Record-breaking footfalls in UAE

As per the latest update, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has registered staggering footfalls of 510K+ in the UAE. It is the only Malayalam film to have achieved that mark. The title was earlier held by L2: Empuraan but Dulquer Salmaan’s production has left behind Mohanlal’s biggie in yet another arena.

Dominic Arun’s directorial has also registered the second-highest ticket sales for a South film. It is only behind Prabhas’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which has witnessed the highest admissions of all time in the UAE. Indeed, another big feat achieved!

Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the domestic box office, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer is enjoying another weekend boost. On day 44, it added 13 lakh to the kitty. The total earnings in India land at 154.93 crore net, which is approximately 182.81 crores.

Combined with the 119.30 crore gross garnered overseas, the worldwide total surges to 302.11 crore gross.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (44 days)

India net: 154.93 crores

India gross: 182.81 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 416%

Overseas gross: 119.30 crores

Worldwide gross: 302.11 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

More about the Malayalam superhero film

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is directed by Dominic Arun. It was released in theatres worldwide on August 28, 2025. It is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all-time in India as well as worldwide. Producer Dulquer Salmaan is now working on Lokah Chapter 2, featuring Tovino Thomas in the leading role.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 29: Set To End Its Run As 5th Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News