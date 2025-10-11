Dashavatar, starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, Sidharth Menon, Abhinay Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and others, has completed its four-week theatrical run and has entered its fifth week. After achieving solid returns at the Indian box office, the film has now slowed drastically and is heading towards its conclusion. However, before concluding the run, it will become the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 29!

Backed by good pre-release buzz and favorable word-of-mouth, the Marathi suspense thriller remained unshakeable during the first two weeks. However, during the third week, it saw a major decline. During the fourth week, it dropped further due to the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Still, by raking in some moolah, it pushed its tally ahead.

How much did Dashavatar earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

In the first four weeks, Dashavatar did business of 23.23 crores. On the fifth Friday, day 29, it earned 5 lakh, pushing the overall collection to 23.28 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross collection is 27.47 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 9.2 crores

Week 2 – 9.25 crores

Week 3 – 3.53 crores

Week 4 – 1.25 crores

Day 29 – 5 lakh

Total – 23.28 crores

To end its run as the 5th highest-grossing Marathi film post-COVID

Dashavatar has lost its steam and is in the final stage of its theatrical run. As a result, it won’t make any significant earnings. But before taking an exit, it is likely to beat Naach Ga Ghuma’s 23.55 crores and become the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. The difference between the two films is 27 lakh, which would be covered by the Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer.

However, after crossing Naach Ga Ghuma, the film won’t knock down its next target, Dharmaveer, which earned 24.67 crores. So, the suspense thriller is all set to end its run in the same position.

Take a look at the top Marathi grossers post-COVID (above 20 crore net):

Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crores Ved – 61.2 crores Pawankhind – 37.72 crores Dharmaveer – 24.67 crores Naach Ga Ghuma – 23.55 crores Dashavatar – 23.28 crores Navra Maza Navsacha 2 – 20.67 crores

