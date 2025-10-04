Dashavatar, starring Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role, has surprised everyone with its splendid run at the Indian box office. The film generated good buzz during the pre-release stage, but no one ever thought it would comfortably cross the 20 crore mark, despite several big films running alongside in Maharashtra. With such a solid run, it has emerged as the first Marathi super hit of 2025, which is really a big feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 22!

The Marathi suspense thriller was theatrically released on September 12. It opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics. While the film was praised for strong performances, concept, and visuals, it received criticism for the screenplay and the loose second half. However, among the ticket-buying audience, it received a big thumbs up.

How much did Dashavatar earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

Dashavatar scored a solid opening weekend of 4.4 crores, registering the biggest first weekend for a Marathi film in 2025. After such a start, it maintained the winning momentum and recently completed a successful three-week run in theaters. The big release of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in Maharashtra has impacted the show count of the Marathi suspense thriller, but due to audience demand, it will witness additional shows over the weekend.

Coming to the latest collection update, Dashavatar has earned a huge 22.12 crore net at the Indian box office in 22 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 26.1 crores. From here, it will comfortably cross the 25 crore net milestone, but the 30 crore mark looks out of reach.

Box office verdict

Reportedly, the Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer was made on a controlled budget of 5 crores. Against this cost, it has amassed 22.12 crore net, thus making an impressive ROI (return on investment) of 17.12 crores. Calculated further, the film has made a whopping 342.4% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

With this, Dashavatar has become the first Marathi film of 2025 to secure a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 5 crores

India net collection – 22.12 crores

ROI – 17.12 crores

ROI% – 342.4%

Verdict – Super Hit

