Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie continues to pull in solid numbers at the domestic box office. The live-action animated musical comedy, based on the popular Netflix series, has now entered its second weekend and is expected to earn close to $2 million during the three-day period. After a strong debut with more than $13.6 million in its opening weekend, the movie has managed to hold steady, staying in the number two position in daily box office charts almost every day since its release.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie: Steady Growth & Strong North American Support

The Universal Pictures movie has now collected a little over $22 million in total, with around 74% of its revenue coming from North America. The film is currently playing in about 3,500 theatres across the country, and weekday numbers have remained consistent. Since Monday, its daily earnings have stayed above $500K, with a few days even nearing the $1 million mark, per Box Office Mojo.

Despite this stable performance, the movie’s current box office numbers are still far from recouping its production cost. The film, made on a budget of $32 million, will need at least $80 million worldwide to reach profitability. The movie’s international rollout is yet to expand fully, and the upcoming global releases are expected to provide a much-needed boost to its overall performance.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Beats The Brutalist & Closes In On Him

Within a short span, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie has already surpassed the domestic collection of one of the year’s most acclaimed films, The Brutalist. The Adrien Brody-led drama earned $16.2 million domestically and crossed $50 million globally on a modest $9 million budget, making it one of Universal’s notable success stories this year.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is also closing in on another Universal release, the sports horror film Him, which turned out to be a major flop. While the dollhouse adventure has a long way to go to cover its costs, steady domestic run and upcoming international release could still help it inch closer to a more favorable outcome.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

Domestic – $16.4 million

International – $5.8 million

Worldwide – 22.2 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Set To Surpass This Tim Burton-Helmed Horror Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News