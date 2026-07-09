Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: YRF Spy Universe Suffers A Third Straight Box Office Disappointment( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, continues to mint ordinary numbers at the Indian box office. After seeing a surge on Blockbuster Tuesday, the film dropped on the first Wednesday. In the 6-day run, it has earned close to 46 crore net, which is decent for a women-oriented spy action thriller, but given the 100 crore budget and the padding of the Spy Universe, these numbers are disappointing. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The latest spy action thriller earned an estimated 3 crore on the first Wednesday, day 6. Compared to day 5’s 4.3 crore, it saw a 30.23% drop, which is understandable since day 5 was boosted by discounted ticket rates. Overall, the film has done an estimated business of 45.8 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 54.05 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India:

Day 1 – 9.25 crore

Day 2 – 11.75 crore

Day 3 – 13.5 crore

Day 4 – 4 crore

Day 5 – 4.3 crore

Day 6 – 3 crore

Total – 45.8 crore

YRF Spy Universe scores a hat-trick of disappointment

From a box-office perspective, Tiger 3 was a failure. Made on an estimated budget of 300 crore, it did a business of 286 crore net in India, thus securing a losing verdict. It was followed by the failure of War 2. Made on an estimated budget of 350 crore, War 2 earned 244.29 crore net, making it a losing affair. Now, even Alpha has locked its losing verdict, with a lifetime collection likely to stay below 70 crore net against a reported cost of 100 crore.

As we can see, post-Pathaan, the YRF Spy Universe has witnessed setback after setback, sealing a hat-trick of disappointments at the Indian box office. Such a losing streak pretty much ends the universe.

More about Alpha

The spy action thriller also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan (in a cameo role). It is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films). It serves as the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

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