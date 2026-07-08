Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Unlikely To Enter Alia Bhatt’s Top 10 Grossers In India( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, had a decent first weekend, giving itself a chance. However, on weekdays, the strong momentum has been lacking, pretty much sealing the film’s fate at the Indian box office. Mounted on a reported budget of 100 crore, the spy action thriller might have saved itself from being a washout, but it is heading for disappointment due to its ordinary pace and the competition of Dhamaal 4. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller saw a surge in collections on its first Tuesday due to the Blockbuster Tuesday offer. On day 5, it scored an estimated 4.4 crore, displaying a 10% growth from day 4’s 4 crore. Overall, it has earned 42.9 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 50.63 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India:

Day 1 – 9.25 crore

Day 2 – 11.75 crore

Day 3 – 13.5 crore

Day 4 – 4 crore

Day 5 – 4.4 crore

Total – 42.9 crore

Likely to miss a spot among Alia Bhatt’s top 10 grossers

The first week of Alpha will conclude below the 50 crore mark, and Friday (July 10) onwards, it’ll struggle more due to Dhamaal 4. Dhamaal 4 will significantly impact the film’s screen count, which will be reflected in collections. Also, since word of mouth is mixed, there’s a minimal chance of making any turnaround or displaying stronger holds during the second week. So the film might wrap up below the 70-crore mark.

With collections below 70 crore net, Alpha is likely to miss a spot among Alia Bhatt’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office. To be on the list, the film must beat Kapoor & Sons (73.03 crore), which seems out of reach for now.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s top 10 grossers at the Indian box office (net):

Brahmastra – 268 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem – 153.3 crore Gully Boy – 139.38 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi – 128.89 crore Raazi – 123.17 crore Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 116.6 crore 2 States – 104 crore Kalank – 81 crore Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 78 crore Kapoor & Sons – 73.03 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

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