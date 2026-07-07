Alpha Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Alia Bhatt’s Spy Thriller Witnesses Magical Jump On Weekday! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Yash Raj Films’ latest spy thriller Alpha, fronted by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, scripted an unexpected turnaround at the domestic box office. After a wave of mixed reviews and a relatively decent opening weekend for a YRF Spy Universe title, the actioner has pulled off a surprise upward trend on its first Tuesday.

As per the early trends trickling in for Day 5, the film has earned more than it did on Monday on its first Tuesday, and this might be a ray of hope for the film that is getting a lot of backlash due to an uninteresting script!

Alpha Box Office Day 5 Estimates

On the fifth day, Tuesday, Day 5, July 7, 2026, Alpha earned in the range of 4.2 – 4.5 crore at the box office. This is a jump from the first Monday, which brought 4 crore to the table. In total, the film stands somewhere between 42 – 43 crore at the box office.

To put things into perspective, a 19% occupancy rate on a working Tuesday across more than 7,000 shows indicates good footfall consistency, proving that the female-led spy narrative is hitting a chord with the audience, for whatever reason!

In just 5 days, Alpha has successfully recovered nearly 43% of its budget. The spy thriller is mounted on a budget of 100 crore at the box office, including promotion and advertising. The film started its box office journey at the lower end of the YRF Spy Universe spectrum, and despite this sudden weekday momentum, it will still stay at the end of the spy Universe ranking! The film has almost this week to earn since the shows would go drastically down once Dhamaal 4 arrives in the theaters on July 10.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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