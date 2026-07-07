Alpha Box Office Day 5: Alia Bhatt’s Film Is Magically Shutting All The Negativity!? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Just when we thought Yash Raj Films’ latest spy-thriller Alpha would go downhill after the first weekend closed, the film pulled off a miracle on the first Tuesday. It proved that the ultimate verdict always rests with the audience. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film registered an absolute jump at the ticket window on its first Tuesday.

According to the latest booking trends, tracked directly on BookMyShow (BMS), the spy thriller witnessed an incredible 41.2% jump in ticket sales compared to its Monday performance during the peak morning and afternoon blocks!

Alpha Box Office BMS Sales

Helmed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha started looking bright from the morning show, with the ticket sales hitting 3.6K during 10 – 11 AM. This jumped to 5.5K ticket sales during 1 – 2 PM. From 9 AM to 2 PM, the film registered a cumulative sale of 22.5K tickets on BMS, a surge from Monday’s 15.5K ticket sales for the same duration!

What makes this upward trajectory highly significant is the heavy backlash the project faced regarding its unconventional script and fast-paced editing. While the film has been written off despite being the Spy Universe’s first female-led project, the numbers are telling a different story!

The incredible 41.2% jump on BMS suggests that word-of-mouth is drawing the audience to the theater no matter what. With evening and night shows traditionally acting as the highest contributors, Alpha is comfortably heading toward locking in a Day 5 collection that might actually be better than Monday. If the current momentum continues, Alia Bhatt‘s film is all set to turn the tide completely and secure a decent first-week total at the box office.

Currently, the film seems to bring a terrific Tuesday after the first Monday test!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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