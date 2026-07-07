Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga is now facing tough competition at the box office. The romantic period drama fell below the one crore mark on its fourth Monday. Can it still gain the success tag in its lifetime? Scroll below for the day 25 report!
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 25
According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 65 lakh on day 25. It saw a 38% drop compared to 1.05 crore collected last Friday. It is now facing competition from Alpha, along with Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2. Starting Friday, even Dhamaal 4 will join the box office battle.
The cumulative total in India now stands at 58.15 crore net after 25 days. Made on a reported budget of 70 crore, Imtiaz Ali’s directorial needs only 11.85 crore more in its kitty to achieve the success tag. But the daily collection have dropped below one crore, making the target challenging. All eyes are now on the momentum during the fourth week.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 12.25 crore
- Week 2: 22.55 crore
- Week 3: 17.45 crore
- Day 22: 1.05 crore
- Day 23: 2 crore
- Day 24: 2.2 crore
- Day 25: 65 lakh
Total: 58.15 crore
Aims to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026
Another key milestone is on the way. Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to overtake Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (59.29 crore) and emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It will likely unlock the feat by tomorrow.
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore
- Border 2: 362.76 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 122.02 crore
- Cocktail 2: 102.15 crore
- O’Romeo: 83.35 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga: 58.15 crore
- The Kerala Story 2: 53.3 crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 25 Summary
- Budget: 70 crore
- India net: 58.15 crore
- Budget recovery: 83%
- India gross: 68.61 crore
- Overseas gross: 18.85 crore
- Worldwide gross: 87.46 crore
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