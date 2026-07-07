Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 25( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga is now facing tough competition at the box office. The romantic period drama fell below the one crore mark on its fourth Monday. Can it still gain the success tag in its lifetime? Scroll below for the day 25 report!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 25

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 65 lakh on day 25. It saw a 38% drop compared to 1.05 crore collected last Friday. It is now facing competition from Alpha, along with Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2. Starting Friday, even Dhamaal 4 will join the box office battle.

The cumulative total in India now stands at 58.15 crore net after 25 days. Made on a reported budget of 70 crore, Imtiaz Ali’s directorial needs only 11.85 crore more in its kitty to achieve the success tag. But the daily collection have dropped below one crore, making the target challenging. All eyes are now on the momentum during the fourth week.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Day 22: 1.05 crore

Day 23: 2 crore

Day 24: 2.2 crore

Day 25: 65 lakh

Total: 58.15 crore

Aims to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

Another key milestone is on the way. Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to overtake Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (59.29 crore) and emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It will likely unlock the feat by tomorrow.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 122.02 crore Cocktail 2: 102.15 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 58.15 crore The Kerala Story 2: 53.3 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 25 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 58.15 crore

Budget recovery: 83%

India gross: 68.61 crore

Overseas gross: 18.85 crore

Worldwide gross: 87.46 crore

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