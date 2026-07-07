Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 11 Update!( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Akshay Kumar led Welcome To The Jungle made the most of the second weekend. The action-adventure comedy is now inches away from gaining the success tag. Scroll below for a detailed box office report on day 11.

How much has it earned in India?

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle has collected 2.98 crore net on day 11. It witnessed a drop of 40% compared to 4.95 crore collected last Friday. There’s fresh competition from Alpha, but Ahmed Khan’s directorial has maintained a stable hold.

The total box office collection in India stands at 121.5 crore net. It now aims to beat Sky Force (134.93 crore) and become Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 143.37 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Day 8: 4.95 crore

Day 9: 7.92 crore

Day 10: 10.44 crore

Day 11: 2.98 crore

Total: 121.5 crore

Inches away from the success verdict!

Welcome To The Jungle is reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore. In 11 days, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez co-starrer has recovered 97.2% of its reported investments. It needs to earn only 3.5 crore more to enter the safe zone and officially gain the success tag. The much-awaited milestone will be unlocked today, i.e., on the 12th day of its theatrical run.

This would be a big win for Akshay Kumar in the post-COVID era. In 2025, the actor delivered 4 films, but none of them achieved success. On the other hand, 2026 is his lucky year with his second consecutive success after Bhooth Bangla.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 11 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 121.5 crore

Budget recovery: 97.2%

India gross: 143.37 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Becomes Bollywood’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026 Globally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News