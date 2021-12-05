The Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez had made not only Indians but many across the globe fall in love with her thanks to looks, acting and dance skills. While the actress makes the headline for her movies, she’s mostly in the news not for her association with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

For the unversed, Jacqueline has been under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a witness in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh. Now, details of what’s in the chargesheet has been revealed and its states that the prime accused in the money laundering case, has given the actress gifts worth Rs. 10 crores. What to know the details? Scroll down.

India Today got their hands on the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet pertaining to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar duping Rs 200 crore. As per the chargesheet, Sukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez have been talking to each other since January 2021 post which he started sending her expensive gifts. In fact, it also states that Chandrashekhar used to speak to the Bollywood actress over his mobile phone even while he was in Tihar jail.

The charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar states that he gifted Jacqueline Fernandez expensive things worth Rs 10 crore including jewellery, diamond-studded jewellery sets, crockery, four Persian cats – the cost of each such cat is said to be around Rs 9 lakh and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh.

That’s not it, the report also states that after receiving bail, Sukesh booked a chartered flight to Chennai as well as a chartered flight for Ms Fernandez from Mumbai to Delhi. Both Sukesh and Jacqueline stayed at a hotel in Chennai. Sukesh also allegedly spent around Rs 8 crore for his air travel in private jets when he was on bail. It has also been stated that he sent money to Jacqueline Fernandez’s siblings.

As per Sukesh Chandrasekar’s lawyer, Jacqueline and the prime accused were dating. Last week pictures of Sukesh and Jacqueline together also made their way to social media and went viral in no time. In one of the pictures, Jacqueline can be seen kissing Sukesh while in the other they can be seen posing lovingly in from of a mirror.

