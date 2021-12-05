Fans were left excited when Shakun Batra announced his next directorial that brought together Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for an intense relationship drama that the filmmaker is known for. Ever since the movie went on floors till the time the team wrapped up shooting in August this year, the trio was sharing several updates on social media and some exciting behind the scenes glimpses for the fans too. Making headlines today is the release format of the movie.

In the past few days, the movie has hit the headlines more than once. We saw Deepika Padukone and the rest of the team make rounds of the dubbing studio to finish the dub. But amid all of this the movie remains untitled. The latest buzz now says that Shakun Batra and the producers are now aiming an OTT release for the movie and ditching the big screen.

Yes, you heard it right. As per the reports, the movie features a very high number of intimate scenes and that can make a problem with the censor board. And turns out due to this very reason, the makers are approaching digital platforms now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

A source close to Deepika Padukone starrer said, “In Shakun’s film, Deepika plays a fitness trainer and shares screen space with both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Now, the film is based on an extramarital affair that complicates the relationship between Deepika and Ananya’s characters who are sisters. Apparently, the film contains a rather high amount of intimate scenes that will not go down too well with the censor board. And editing out the scenes will greatly impact the film overall.”

The source added, “The OTT domain currently has more relaxed rules when it comes to on-screen intimacy, which pushed the makers to opt for a direct to OTT release over a conventional theatrical release.”

For the unversed, Shakun Batra starrer has Deepika Padukone paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi but has an affair with Ananya Panday’s love interest Dhairya Karwa. What do you have to say about the makers opting for an OTT release? Let us know in the comments section below.

