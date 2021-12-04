Sara Ali Khan is all set to wow us with her performance in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. While the trailer has been loved by many, there is no doubt that the Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer has also been criticized. Interacting with the leading lady, we asked her about one such thing.

When Koimoi recently interviewed Sara, we asked her about her Atrangi Re character Rinku wanting both the men – Akshay Kumar’s Sajjad and Dhanush’s Vishu, in her life. While talking about it, she also answered us about whether she has apprehensions in playing the character owing to the same.

During our exclusive chat with Sara Ali Khan, we questioned her if she feels a certain section of society may not accept her Atrangi Re character as Rinku wants two men. For those who still haven’t seen the trailer, Sara’s character openly says she wants both the guys when she tells Dhanush’s character, “ek baar, ek ladki ko dono mil jayenge toh kya aafat aa jayegi?”

Answering our question, Sara Ali Khan said, “As an actor, the only thing that’s your job is to submit to your director and submit to your script.” She added, “ You have chances, if I’m going to a stage function, if I’m going to an award function, if I’m posting on my Instagram, these are chances for Sara to give you Sara’s opinion. Sara is not saying ki ‘mujhe dono chahiye,’ Rinku is saying it. And anybody who questions me for that doesn’t understand cinema. And then we don’t have to address it.”

When asked if she still thinks there will be a certain section of people who will criticize her for her Atrangi Re character, Sara Ali Khan said, “I understand that there is a certain section of people who will feel so after (watching) the trailer and I’m excited for them to watch the movie. Because then they will be like ‘Arey yaar. Sh*t. Sorry, Aanandji. Sorry, Sara, we shouldn’t have said that. “ She added, “That I promise you is going to happen.”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, the film is set to release this Christmas Eve, December 24, in theatres.

