Sara Ali Khan is all set to wow the audience will her stint as Rinku Sooryavanshi in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The Christmas Eve release – a romantic musical drama, sees Sara’s character romance not one but two stars – Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

For those who do not know, Dhanush is 12 years older than Sara and Akshay is 28 years her senior. This casting, of her romancing actor elder to her, hasn’t set well with some people and we decided to ask her what she thinks of it.

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, we asked Sara Ali Khan about starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. On being quizzed if the age gap between them made acting uncomfortable, she said, “One of my favourite things about being on a film set is ‘farak nahi padta’. The actress continued, “Aap kon ho, aap kya ho, ek lightman se leke, ek boom dada se leke, producer, director, actor sab ek hote hai. Because we are all here to do the same thing, which is making a movie and we are all putting in our 100%.”

Continuing further, Sara Ali Khan added, “At that point the age, the gender – it doesn’t matter, it really truly doesn’t matter. And at that moment if you are making, what you think is a good film, (then) you’re not Sara or Akshay Kumar. You are the character. I’m Rinku at that moment, Akshay sir is Sajjad, Dhanush sir is Vishu – that’s what it is. It’s that magic. At that point, the rest become immaterial.”

On being asked if she felt interacting with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush a little difficult on the sets of Atrangi Re – as she called them sir off-camera, Sara said, “That’s the problem na, that’s why it’s called acting. You can’t be romancing everybody you are working with – that’s will become very hectic. That’s very normal I think.”

Stating that when she worked with Varun Dhawan (in Coolie No 1) he call her bro, Sara Ali Khan said, “Varun used to call me bro and then we did like 5 songs together that are not very bro like. So you know what I mean, it’s part of the job. Sort of calling Ranveer (Singh) ‘sir.’ He’s like the biggest superstar in our country and I’m still star-struck with him, but that didn’t stop me from doing Aankh Marey with him.” Summarizing her views on the same, she said, “That’s part of the job.”

Starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, releases this Christmas Eve, December 24, in theatres.

