Actor Varun Dhawan has won countless hearts with his acting skills. While his father, David Dhawan and brother, Rohit Dhawan have taken to the director’s chair, another member of that family is all set to come in front of the camera. Wondering who? Well, it is his wife, Natasha Dalal.

Natasha is all set to make her digital debut. Yes, you heard that right.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Natasha Dalal is all set to make her OTT debut in a digital non-fiction web show called ‘Say Yes To The Dress India.’ In this show, Varun Dhawan’s wife will be seen helping young brides find their dream wedding dress.

Natasha Dalal seems to be following in the footsteps of global designers who have showcased their creative work on the digital platform. Even Masaba Gupta, though starring in a fictional show, had showcased her design collection in Netflix’s original, Masaba Masaba.

Varun Dhawan’s wife acquired her professional degree in fashion designing from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York. She left for India in 2013 and started her own fashion label and design house, Natasha Dalal Label. Her label solely focuses on creating bridal and luxury wedding couture.

Through the OTT show, Natasha will be now showcasing her creative collection to a larger audience who have been privy to her designs. While adding that designing wedding couture is indeed an overwhelming experience for her, Natasha Dalal said, “Designing has always been a passion, and there couldn’t have been a better opportunity to make my OTT debut.”

Continuing on that note, Varun Dhawan’s wife stated, “Every bride is unique and watching her eyes sparkle when she sees her dream outfit unfold in front of her makes up for all the effort that goes into the process of bringing it to life. I’m looking forward to witnessing that.”

Natasha Dalal has been a very private person who has stayed away from the spotlight most of the time. Her social media handle is private to date, and she has never expressed her thoughts on a public forum about her husband, Varun Dhawan.

Well, the OTT show will be a new experience for Dalal as she will be facing the camera for the first time. Maybe she can get some pointers from Varun, who is unabashed in front of the camera.

What do you think about Natasha Dalal’s OTT debut? Tell us in the comments below!

