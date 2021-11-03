Masaba Gupta had a working birthday on Tuesday, November 2. The actor-designer has been juggling multiple roles. She wrapped up the shooting for the second season of ‘Masaba Masaba‘, set foot into the lifestyle business, launched a new collection, and graced several magazine covers with her enigmatic looks.

Talking about her plans for her birthday, Masaba said, “I don’t have any big plans for the day. The House Of Masaba has grown four-fold in recent years, so it needs my attention more than ever.” Working to a tight schedule, Masaba celebrated her birthday working on a few things.

And she wasn’t complaining either. “Honestly, I am more than happy to spend my birthday working with my team,” Masaba Gupta said. “They are like my other family,” she added.

