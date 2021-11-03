Director Nelson Dilipkumar’s action-comedy ‘Doctor’, featuring actors Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, has grossed a whopping Rs 100 crore at the box office, making it a blockbuster.

KJR Studios, one of the co-producers of the film along with Sivakarthikeyan Productions, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

It put out a tweet that read, “25 days of this vera maari BLOCKBUSTER making you laugh, clap & cheer! We’re happy to declare that #Doctor has officially grossed 100 Crores in Theatrical. This victory is yours as much as it is ours.”