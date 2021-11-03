Shah Rukh Khan is very particular when it comes to filming, he sometimes goes a mile ahead to input his own elements in the film. However, he sometimes loses his cool when things go in a different direction. Similarly, when the superstar was shooting for Jab Tak hai Jaan, he reportedly had a quarrel with director Aditya Chopra over dialogue as SRK wasn’t comfortable calling his on-screen mother, ‘tu.’

The romantic film marked Yash Chopra’s comeback to direction eight years after Veer-Zaara, unfortunately, it was also his final film before his death in October 2012.

In an old interview with Femina, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his differences with Aditya Chopra over a dialogue while filming, Jab Tak hai Jaan, he told, “I’m very comfortable around women I work with. But I come from a place where opening the door for a girl or pulling a chair out for her are basics. It does not mean she can’t take care of herself, it just means that you, as a man, care for her. I have lost out on a lot of edgy cinema because I refuse to work in films where women are not respected.”

Shah Rukh Khan further added, “Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I always have fights over dialogue where I’m supposed to say to my mother in Punjabi, ‘Tu kya kar rahi hai (What are you doing).’ How can I address my screen mother with ‘tu (you)’—but they forced me to in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.”

The romantic film released in 2012, featured SRK along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. In the film, King Khan played the role of Samar Anand, a bomb disposal expert. Anushka played a documentary filmmaker, Akira Rai, and Katrina as Meera Thapar.

