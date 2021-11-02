The wedding season is here and it seems like this time the Bollywood industry is all game for it! The most exciting wedding that we all await is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s big fat Indian wedding!

It is said that the duo’s wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and will continue till December 7.

It was earlier reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. But have you given it the thought that was it Vicky or Katrina’s plan to choose the venue? Check it out ahead!

As per Bollywoodlife’s reports, it was the bride-to-be Katrina Kaif’s idea to choose the venue, and Vicky Kaushal was very impressed by the choice.

A source close to the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress opens up saying, “Katrina wanted to get married in a pakka Maharani style, adorned with the finest traditional Indian jewellery and bridal wear. She has been mesmerized by the culture of Rajasthan. It was a Rajasthani wedding that she had attended as a guest a few years ago and the grandeur of it all remained on her mind. She always knew that when she gets married, it will be in a similar fashion.”

Talking about the venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, which is located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. It is owned by none other than Rajasthan Royal Family.

Earlier it was also stated that the star couple will hold a grand reception at Six Senses with a traditional ceremony and a church wedding before that but there are no details of the reception. A previous report by the publication claimed that celebrity costume designer Sabyasachi will design their wedding outfits.

However, there is no official confirmation received yet.

On a professional note, Katrina Kaif is all set for Sooryavanshi’s release opposite Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn. The movie will hit theatres on November 5. Whereas Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham on Amazon Prime Video

