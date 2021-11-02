It’s raining doppelgänger for Bollywood celebrities it seems. After Suhana Khan and Sidharth Shukla, fans are now going over Alia Bhatt’s look-alike named Celesti Bairagey and we are not kidding, she does look very similar to our dimple queen, Alia. Let’s take a look at her videos below.

Not just her face but also her expressions are really cute and resemble Alia a lot.

Alia Bhatt’s doppelgänger is Celesti Bairagey and she’s going viral for all the right reasons. Her pictures resemble a lot to our OG dimple queen, Alia and her reels have got the attention of the fans on social media.

Let’s take a look at Alia Bhatt’s look-alike Celesti Bairagey’s pictures and videos below:

Look at those dimples, ya! Alia Bhatt, are you reading this? If you do, pls do a collaboration soon with Celesti Bairagey.

Meanwhile, Alia’s wedding rumours with beau Ranbir Kapoor are making headlines every now and then. Earlier it was reported that the couple is tying the knot in December but now, multiple reports suggest that the couple is actually planning to get married next year.

A report in Times Of India states, “Alia and Ranbir have grand plans for their wedding and that’s why they are not going to rush into it. They have been planning their big day for a long time, and it’s probably going to take more time.” It’s learnt that the duo isn’t getting married in 2021 for sure. Fans might need to wait till next year.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera, Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan’s next and Animal. Alia Bhatt will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings and Jee Le Zara.

What are your thoughts on Alia’s doppelgänger Celesti Bairagey? Tell us in the comments below.

