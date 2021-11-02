Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure was the heroine of super hit films and is loved by the entire nation. Hailing from a middle-class Maharashtrian family, the actress made a huge name for herself in the world of cinema. She has largely stayed away from controversies but once made headlines back in the ’80s.

The actress made jaws drop when she leaned in planted a kiss on the cheeks of Prince Charles during his visit to India. It was at that time when the Prince of Wales did not yet marry Princess Diana. When he came down to India, he visited a studio where a Bollywood film was being shot.

Hearing about his visit, Padmini Kolhapure was excited and left to greet him. The short meeting was turned into headlines. A short video of their interaction was shared on YouTube as well. In the video, she was seen welcoming Prince Charles with a garland and quickly planted a kiss on his cheek.

The visuals rocked India and the United Kingdom. She once spoke about the incident during a conversation with Times Of India. She also revealed about her trip to London when an immigration officer had recognised her and had asked her you are the same girl, who had kissed Prince Charles.

Padmini Kolhapure said, “He was visiting Mumbai and I don’t know what he thought that he wanted to see a shoot. We were shooting for Ahista Ahista at Rajkamal Studios. Shashikalaji did his Indian aarti and I just greeted him with a peck on his cheek. But, in those days, it became a big thing. I remember I went to London for a holiday and this British immigration officer asked me, ‘Are you the same person who kissed Prince Charles?’ I was left embarrassed.”

