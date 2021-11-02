Kartik Aaryan has been trying to break the mould and his upcoming films – ‘Dhamaka’ and horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ – point to this. The actor left the audience surprised when the news about him starring in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ came out. He has often shared updates from the film’s shoot and tickled the audience’s funny bone with his humorous posts from the film.

Kartik Aaryan yet again left the audience in splits with his recent Halloween special picture as he poked fun at his co-star Kiara Advani. He took to Instagram and shared a picture where he can be seen sitting next to an old man whom the actor referred to as Kiara, in jest. The actor captioned the picture, “@kiaraaliaadvani in her Halloween outfit

What a dedicated actor ??”

A lot of members of the film fraternity reacted to the post by putting up emojis in the comment section. A filmmaker-choreographer commented, “Hahahahahahaha superb!! Achha hain Tabu nahi bola (good that you didn’t say it’s Tabu)”.

Kiara too shared Kartik Aaryan’s image in her story as she wrote, “Hahahaha why have you revealed my look from the film.”

Talking about ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, the film is a standalone sequel to the 2007 hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is slated to release in cinemas on March 25.

