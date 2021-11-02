It was back in 2018 when #MeToo accusations against Bollywood director Sajid Khan sent shockwaves to many. Several women including Sherlyn Chopra, Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra amongst others accused the filmmaker of s*xually assaulting them. It’s been 3 years now, and it seems Farah Khan’s brother is set to make a comeback. Scroll below for all the details.

Many were in disbelief when Sajid was initially accused of MeToo. Even the celebrities were divided. While some came in support of their favourite director, many others criticized him. He was also ousted as a director from Housefull 4, and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

Now, as per recent reports doing the rounds, Sajid Khan is all set for his Bollywood comeback. Rumours suggest that he’s all set to own his director hat all over again. A project is already in the making and it will feature John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh in lead.

It was back in 2019 when the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association had put a one year ban on Sajid Khan. It was being said that the filmmaker was in touch with the production house of John Abraham. He wanted to create a comedy with the actor in lead, as soon as the ban would be lifted.

Now whether it is the same project or something different will be known only in future. The film will be made in the comedy genre and will witness Amar Butala bankroll the project. He is currently working on Shahid Kapoor starrer Bull.

It is said that the Sajid Khan film starring John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh will go on flood in the mid-next year, only once the Shahid Kapoor film is majorly done!

Do you want to see Sajid return to his director’s seat?

