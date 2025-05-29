Farah Khan once recounted a memorable incident from a wedding reception, where legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s arrival caused an unexpected commotion. The choreographer turned director was just a toddler when she witnessed the aura of the legend. The commotion also resulted in an unfortunate incident at the wedding. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Farah is one of the most eminent people in Bollywood who has choreographed over a hundred songs in over eighty films and won the National Film Award for Best Choreography and multiple Filmfare Awards. She was nominated for two Best Director awards at the Filmfare Awards for Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. Kumar needs no introduction; he was one of the greatest actors in Indian film history and is referred to as Abhinay Samrat. He held the record for most wins for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Farah Khan Once Revealed Dilip Kumar Caused Stampede At A Wedding

2020 and 2021 were hard for people as many lost their loved ones due to the pandemic. It was tormenting for the film industry as well – from Rishi Kapoor to Dilip Kumar, film veterans left the world living in huge voids. Kumar passed away in 2021, and while paying tribute, Farah Khan shared an interesting incident via Instagram.

Farah took to her Instagram and wrote, “I was all of 4 yrs old when i saw my first stampede.. #dilipkumar walked into a wedding reception.. there was hysteria.. women thronged to see him, the bridal couples stage broke!! Such was the magic! He was known as the tragedy king, but i was always a fan of his comedic timing.. there will be no1 like him .. deepest condolences to #sairaji n his family.”

Check out the throwback post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan on the professional front

Farah Khan hosted and co-judged the celebrity competitive cooking game show Celebrity MasterChef. She is active on her YouTube channel and regularly posts vlogs. Her cook, Dilip, has garnered much attention online, especially the duo’s funny camaraderie.

