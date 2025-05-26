If Bhool Chuk Maaf didn’t hit the mark for you, don’t worry, and read on. We’ve got you covered if you’re into high-concept, mind-bending stories with characters stuck in strange loops. These ten time-loop films on OTT (collated in no particular order) bring all the twists and turns that are the hallmark of a well-made time-loop sci-fi. So, fasten your seatbelts and get set for these gripping and enjoyable time-loop films on OTT.

10. Maanaadu

Streaming On: SonyLIV

SonyLIV RT Score: Not Available

Not Available Director: Venkat Prabhu

Plot: The film’s underlying plot follows an NRI, Abdul Khaaliq (played by Silambarasan), who gets stuck in a time loop and learns about a high-stakes political conspiracy on the day of the Chief Minister’s public conference.

9. ARQ

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix RT Score: 43%

43% Director: Tony Elliott

Plot: Set in a dystopian future, the sci-fi thriller follows an engineer (played by Robbie Amell) who gets stuck in a mysterious time loop caused by a machine he created, which is capable of generating unlimited energy. Now he and his former lover must confront masked intruders while dealing with the time loop.

8. Game Over

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix RT Score: 67%

67% Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Plot: The psychological thriller focuses on a reclusive, wheelchair-bound video game designer (Taapsee Pannu), who is trying to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder. Her world turns upside down when she becomes the target of a serial killer, and she is forced to confront her dark past to fight the killer.

7. The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 78%

78% Director: Ian Samuels

Plot: The film follows a teenage boy, Mark, who happily lives the same day repeatedly. The story takes an interesting turn when he crosses paths with a teenage girl, Margaret, who is also stuck in the same time loop. The duo creates a map of things to remember and tries to decide whether they should stay in the endless loop or get out of it.

6. Predestination

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 84%

84% Director: Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig

Plot: The mind-bending sci-fi thriller follows the story of a Temporal Agent (played by Ethan Hawke), who is sent back in time to catch an elusive criminal and prevent a deadly bomb attack from happening in New York in 1975.

5. Edge of Tomorrow

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix RT Score: 91%

91% Director: Doug Liman

Plot: Set against the backdrop of an alien invasion, a military officer (Tom Cruise) finds himself stuck in a time loop where the enemy kills him every time. But with every loop, his combat skills significantly improve. He joins forces with a skilled fighter (Emily Blunt), and together they try to find a way to win the war.

4. Source Code

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play

Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play RT Score: 92%

92% Director: Duncan Jones

Plot: The film’s plot revolves around a soldier (Jake Gyllenhaal), who wakes up in another man’s body on a commuter train for eight minutes. He learns that he is part of a secret program in which he must race against time to identify the bomber responsible for a terrorist attack on the train.

3. Looper

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 93%

93% Director: Rian Johnson

Plot: The sci-fi action thriller is set in a future where a criminal organization sends its targets into the past, and they are executed by assassins known as loopers. But when Joe’s (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) future version (played by Bruce Willis) is sent back in time to be killed by his younger self, things go haywire when the looper fails to kill him.

2. Groundhog Day

Streaming On: SonyLIV

SonyLIV RT Score: 94%

94% Director: Harold Ramis

Plot: The story is about how a self-centred weatherman (Bill Murray) finds himself living the same day over and over again while covering the Groundhog Day event in a small town in Pennsylvania.

1. Palm Springs

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 94%

94% Director: Max Barbakow

Plot: The refreshing sci-fi rom-com follows a carefree wedding guest, Nyles, who has been living the same wedding day over and over again in Palm Springs. One day, a fellow wedding guest, Sara, follows him to a mysterious cave, and she accidentally gets trapped in the same loop. The two develop feelings for each other and try to find a way to escape the loop.

