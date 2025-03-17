Taapsee Pannu has officially wrapped up filming for Gandhari, an upcoming revenge drama in which she co-stars alongside Ishwak Singh. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and produced under her banner, Kathha Pictures. It is directed by the highly acclaimed Devashish Makhija, known for films such as Bhonsle and Joram, among others.

In the film, Taapsee plays a mother on a mission and will be seen doing a lot of raw action. Gandhari was filmed over 50 days in and around Mumbai and Maharashtra. The movie marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu’s sixth collaboration, following their successful projects like Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathha Pictures (@kathhapictures)

Speaking about the film, Kanika Dhillon shared, “Gandhari has been both an enriching and challenging experience for us. It’s a heroic story that I am extremely proud of. Taapsee has put her heart and soul into the film, as has the entire team. We can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”

Taapsee Pannu also opened up about her experience of working on the film. “It’s been not just mentally but physically demanding film. We tried to achieve so much against all odds which wouldn’t have been possible if the entire team was not aligned together and driven enough to complete this film at break neck speed. We have pushed the envelope a bit with this film,” she shared.

“I felt like a new comer who wants to give it all in every shot. My job as an actor is over, so now i am waiting with bated breath to see the results of this hard work,” the actress added. Produced by Kanika Dhillon under Kathha Pictures and directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari is aiming for a 2025 release.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Pays 69% Higher Taxes Than 2024, Dethrones Shah Rukh Khan To Rule At #1?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News